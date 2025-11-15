Billionaire Bunkers and Private Helipads: 11 Home Upgrades of the Ultra-Rich

Home upgrades come with a few unspoken rules when you’re a member of the 1%.

First, nothing is off limits. Any amenities a billionaire dreams up, their money buys, including an elevator that can transport you and your luxury car right to your front door. Second, the more access to privacy, the better. Think investing in property with its own private nightclub. And third, you need your own bowling alley. A designated space for this recreational sport, for whatever reason, tends to be a staple in many billionaire estates.

Below are 11 home upgrades of the uber rich (chosen for their respective wow factors and overall popularity), and the real homes where said features can be found.

Plus, see how much the 10 most expensive U.S. homes sold in 2024 cost.

Car Elevator

Miami’s Porsche Design Tower is home to 132 luxury condominiums and “The Dezervator.” This is a unique robotic elevator designed to take residents (and their cars) directly to their unit. And yes, every unit is designed with its own private sky garage just for your vehicle.

Full-Service Salon and Spa

It’s not unusual to find a full-service salon and spa inside many billionaire dwellings. Bel Air’s glass and marble megamansion, The One, boasts both amenities, as does Opus in Beverly Hills (complete with hair styling facilities, according to Forbes).

Over in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, the sophisticated Regalia Residences ensures residents receive round-the-clock spa treatment, should they want it. The building’s many perks range from a tranquility area with aromatherapy and chromotherapy and a private couples suite to receive various relaxation treatments together.

Private Outdoor Running Track

When was the last time you saw a billionaire going for a run? They’re opting for their own private outdoor running track, like The One’s 400-foot track. This specific track even comes with a spectacular glass-walled view of Los Angeles.

Exotic Car Museum

There’s more than enough square footage in lavish mansions to accommodate their own car museum. Look no further than the one found at Opus, which counts a gold Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and gold Rolls-Royce Dawn among its exotic inventory.

Champagne Vault

Would you like a space dedicated to 170 golden bottles of Cristal champagne in your home? You must admit, Opus’ heavily publicized feature takes the concept of “wine and dine” to the next level.

Movie Theater

The concept of a home movie theater is dialed to 11 when you have bottomless resources. Beverly Hills’ own Palazzo di Amore has its own studio-licensed movie theater, complete with 50 plush seats.

FYI: This bucolic estate can be yours if you have $195 million. The New York Post reported in October 2025 that the coveted enclave is now on the market.

Bowling Alley

Billionaires and millionaires alike love their bowling alleys. They’re a regular fixture in billionaire residences like the One and Palazzo di Amore. A must-have installation for private bunkers, they’re also increasingly populating million-dollar home listings as a top amenity.

Private Nightclub

Eat, sleep, rave, repeat anytime you want with your 1% besties. Behemoth property The One has its own nightclub, complete with indoor and outdoor accessibility and a VIP room.

Panic Rooms

The ultra-rich don’t hesitate to invest in panic rooms, plural.

In 2018, Curbed New York reported Prince Nawaf bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud had finally found a buyer for his six-apartment triplex located in Heritage at Trump Place. The triplex initially debuted on the market in 2012, and gradually dropped its price tag down by the millions until it was finally sold for $36 million. Among the abode’s many extravagant features include three safe rooms, each designed to be bulletproof.

Private Rooftop Helipad

Need to catch a flight? Simply head up to the roof of 1000 Museum Penthouse where residents will find their own private helipad.

Based in Miami, the sleek “scorpion tower” features a sky lounge for private event use, and every interior amenity comes with its own custom scent.

Private Bunkers

Movies about dystopian futures need not apply to those with high net worths. According to Robb Report, influential figures are investing in private bunkers on the grounds of long-term preparedness.

The modern-day private bunker is less bunker in the traditional sense (no canned foods here) and more of a billionaire’s sanctuary. It’s still underground and heavily secured, but comes complete with its own food, water and energy infrastructure, as well as the various creature comforts the 1% expects anywhere else like golf simulators, saunas and climate-controlled galleries for artwork.

