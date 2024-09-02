Billionaire Bill Gates Has 54% of His Trust Invested in 2 Brilliant Stocks

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) engages in various philanthropic activities around the world, everything from improving healthcare systems and promoting education to fighting poverty and inequalities. Since its inception, the organization had paid out more than $77 billion in grants.

The foundation's charitable giving is funded by the BMGF Trust, which holds and invests donated money. As of June 2024, the trust had $48 billion spread across 23 positions, but 54% of the portfolio was allocated to two stocks: 33% in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and 21% in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.A).

Incidentally, the BMGF Trust beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 10 percentage points in the last three years. That outperformance was due in large part to its substantial positions in Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Moreover, current asset allocation suggests Bill Gates (Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees) still has confidence in both stocks.

Here's what investors should know.

Microsoft: 33% of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Microsoft is the largest software company in the world. It has a particularly strong presence in the business productivity and enterprise resource planning verticals with its Office and Dynamics products, respectively. Microsoft has added generative artificial intelligence (AI) copilots to both ecosystems to create new monetization opportunities. Copilot customers increased more than 60% sequentially in the June quarter.

Additionally, Microsoft Azure is the second-largest public cloud. The company has a strong presence in several cloud verticals, including cybersecurity, database management systems, and hybrid computing. Additionally, research company Gartner recently named Microsoft a leader in data science and machine learning platforms, and Azure has secured early momentum in generative AI developer services due to its partnership with OpenAI.

Given those strengths, Morgan Stanley analysts think Azure could overtake Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the leading public cloud by 2027. Microsoft actually lost two percentage points of market share (sequentially) in the June quarter, while AWS and Alphabet's Google Cloud gained a percentage point a piece. But Microsoft CFO Amy Hood noted that demand for AI services exceeded capacity, so market share losses could be temporary while the company builds out its infrastructure.

Microsoft reported better-than-expected financial results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended June 30). Revenue increased 15% to $64.7 billion and GAAP net income rose 10% to $2.95 per diluted share. The top line grew faster than the bottom line because the recent Activision acquisition added about three points to revenue growth and subtracted about two points from operating income growth.

On a less optimistic note, Azure revenue missed estimates in the fourth quarter, and management provided worse-than-expected guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. That caused the stock to tumble about 5% following the report, and shares have yet to fully recover.

Going forward, Wall Street expects Microsoft's earnings to grow at 15% annually through 2027. That makes the current valuation of 35.3 times earnings look relatively expensive. Investors should be cautious right here. Personally, I would feel more comfortable buying Microsoft stock if it was 15% cheaper, somewhere around $360 per share.

Berkshire Hathaway: 21% of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company that owns a diverse group of subsidiaries, the most important of which are its insurance businesses. Berkshire first entered the insurance industry when it purchased National Indemnity in 1967, pivoting away from its core textile business. The company has since become the world leader in insurance float, a term that refers to insurance premiums paid to Berkshire that have not yet been paid out in claims.

CEO Warren Buffett says the company has paid "less than nothing" to accumulate float due to its disciplined underwriting, meaning earned premiums have generally exceeded the cost of paying claims. In fact, Berkshire achieved a combined ratio of 87% in the second quarter, well below the industry average of 101.5%. Values under 100% correspond to profitable underwriting, so Berkshire's underwriting is much better than average.

Warren Buffett and his fellow investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler have invested that float to great effect over the years. Berkshire had $235 billion in U.S. Treasury bills and $285 billion in equity securities (stocks) on its balance sheet as of the second quarter. That sizable investment portfolio has helped drive book value per share growth of 10.4% annually over the last three years, outpacing the 8.3% annual gain in the S&P 500.

Berkshire Hathaway delivered a solid financial performance in the second quarter. Revenue increased 1.2% to $93.7 billion and operating earnings (which exclude gains and losses on stocks) increased 16% to $11.6 billion.

Going forward, Wall Street expects operating earnings to increase at 17% annually through 2027. That consensus estimate makes the current valuation of 24 times operating earnings look reasonable. Investors should consider buying a small position, especially if they are looking for an excellent defensive stock. Berkshire outperformed the S&P 500 during the last six recessions by a median of 4.4 percentage points, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

