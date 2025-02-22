Billionaire Bill Ackman Wants to Invest $900 Million to Kick-Start His "Modern-Day Berkshire Hathaway" -- Should You Join Him?

A few weeks ago, Bill Ackman submitted a proposal to acquire a majority stake in Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) with the goal of building it into a "modern-day Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B)." Ackman just revised his offer significantly, and in this video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe and longtime Howard Hughes shareholder Matt Frankel discuss the deal.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 20, 2025. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2025.

Matt Frankel has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Howard Hughes. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

