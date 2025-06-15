Billionaire Bill Ackman Has Nearly 20% of His Hedge Fund in 1 Growth Stock That's Up 44% in 2025

The average investor can find lucrative investment ideas by following the experts. Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, is one such professional. His firm's strategy involves making bold bets on a select few businesses, a focus that rhymes with Warren Buffett's philosophy.

That's why it's noteworthy when one position commands 18.5% of the fund at a market value of $2.2 billion (as of March 31). This company is the single largest holding for Ackman.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of June 12, this growth stock has soared 44% in 2025. That impressive performance beats the major indexes by a wide margin. Maybe it's time for investors to take a closer look at this business.

Strong fundamentals

The stock that Pershing Square made a big investment in is Uber (NYSE: UBER). When the hedge fund first bought shares in January, the stock had just come off a disappointing 2024 that saw the share price dip 2%. After that kind of upsetting performance, Ackman still was impressed with Uber's strong fundamentals.

Those fundamentals are worth highlighting. Growth is a key part of the Uber story, even though it's a global scale platform. Revenue was up 14% in Q1 (ended March 31), driven by double-digit gross booking gains in both the mobility and delivery segments. It's encouraging to see both parts of Uber's business registering meaningful growth, particularly in the uncertain economic environment.

Another positive development deals with Uber's profitability. The company generated over $1.2 billion in operating income just in the last three months, highlighting how financially sound it has become. For an indication of just how much Uber has evolved, understand that in Q1 2019, the business posted a massive $1 billion operating loss.

The management team is optimistic. They expect adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase at a "high 30s% to 40%" compound annual rate between 2024 and 2027.

Competitive positioning

Uber's most defining characteristic is probably that it benefits from a powerful network effect. As more riders come to the app to book a trip, drivers who are looking to boost their income will follow because there is more of an opportunity to make money. With this added capacity, Uber becomes more valuable to riders. It's a positive feedback loop.

That network effect underscores Uber's remarkable competitive position. This is becoming more evident with the rise of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. Uber's direct relationship with riders, in particular, makes it a very valuable partner for AV firms looking to achieve faster adoption. Of course, it benefits Uber by giving it a low-risk, capital-light avenue to get into this space that just might be the future of transportation.

Uber is one of the rare businesses whose name is used also as a verb. This highlights how well the service resonates with people. Alphabet's Google, Airbnb, and Netflix are other prominent examples. These are all dominant enterprises in their own right.

Reasonable valuation

The path of least resistance is to immediately follow in Bill Ackman's footsteps and buy Uber shares. But investors must take the time to understand the investment case with this opportunity.

Once that hurdle checkpoint is cleared, the next step is to take the valuation into account. Uber's stock has been on quite the run, accelerating 109% higher since June 2023. Strong financial performance in recent years is doing a great job of winning over the investment community.

But the valuation is still very reasonable. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Maybe now is a good time to consider initiating a position in the company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,702!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 988% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, Netflix, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.