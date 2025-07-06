Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 51% of His Hedge Fund's $14.4 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 3 Exceptional Stocks

Key Points Bill Ackman is a buy-and-hold investor focused on stocks trading below their intrinsic value.

Ackman has established positions in or continued buying all three of these stocks in 2025.

All three offer good value in today's market despite the rising stock prices.

Bill Ackman likes to keep his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, invested in just a few high-conviction companies. Indeed, it's hard to generate market-beating returns if your investments are spread so thin your portfolio looks pretty similar to the overall stock market. But Ackman and his team hold stock in just 10 publicly traded companies.

Ackman is willing to deploy billions of dollars at once to accumulate shares in his highest-conviction bets, and he likes to hold those stocks for a long time. As such, Pershing Square's monthly investor updates and quarterly disclosures with the SEC can be a great source of investing ideas. And Ackman's three best ideas right now account for more than half of Pershing Square's publicly traded portfolio.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here are Ackman's top three holdings.

1. Uber (19.7% of portfolio)

Ackman accumulated 30.3 million shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) at the start of 2025 before announcing the new position on X in early February. Pershing Square's first-quarter 13-F filing revealed it was, in fact, Pershing Square's largest position.

That position has only gotten bigger as Uber stock has climbed about 55% since the start of the year, reaching a new all-time high. A large part of that rally came after Ackman announced Pershing Square's position.

But the long-term prospects look good for Uber, too. While some see autonomous vehicles as a threat to Uber's ride-sharing business, it could turn out to be an opportunity for the company. That's because Uber has, by far, the largest customer base for taxi services. It counted 170 million total monthly active users as of the end of the first quarter. And its market share is growing thanks to the network effect and giving users more ways to use its service.

That's an incredible asset that most companies building autonomous vehicles would love to tap into. Alphabet's Waymo, the leading self-driving car company, has already inked several deals with Uber to operate in multiple cities.

In the meantime, Uber is executing on its financial goals. Gross bookings increased 14% last quarter. With improved operating leverage, the company managed to grow earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 35%. With limited cash expenditures, it managed to produce 66% growth in free cash flow (converting over 100% of EBITDA).

Despite the strong run-up in price, shares of Uber look fairly valued at an enterprise value less than 23 times forward EBITDA estimates as of this writing. Considering management expects EBITDA growth above 30% over the next couple of years, that's a very attractive price.

2. Brookfield (18.4%)

Ackman has built a position in Canadian alternative asset manager Brookfield (NYSE: BN) over the last four quarters. On top of asset management, the company operates businesses across several segments, including real estate, renewable power facilities, and infrastructure. Those cash-flowing businesses give it capital to invest in additional operating businesses.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions, its insurance business, provides additional capital via float for management to invest. That's a strategy Warren Buffett used to grow Berkshire Hathaway, and one Ackman has expressed interest in himself.

Overall, Brookfield has grown distributable earnings per share at an average rate of 19% per year over the past five years. There's no reason to expect that rate to slow significantly over the next few years, as management uses its considerable cash flows from asset management, insurance, and its operating businesses to buy profitable assets while returning additional cash to shareholders through buybacks. Management is targeting $6.33 in earnings per share by 2029, a 16% compound annual growth rate. It grew 30% in the first quarter.

Despite the strong growth expectations, the stock trades for just 19 times trailing earnings per share. That's well below comparable comparable companies and appears to undervalue the growth potential of the business.

3. Howard Hughes Holdings (13.3%)

After a deal to acquire an increased stake in Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHH) through Pershing Square in May, Ackman now serves (once again) as executive chairman for the company's board. Ackman put up $900 million of Pershing Square's cash in exchange for 9 million shares of the stock, giving it a 46.9% economic stake in the company and 40% control of the vote.

The bigger part of the deal is that Ackman is able to take Howard Hughes and transform its existing real estate operations into a diversified holding company a la Berkshire Hathaway. Ackman has said one of his first moves will be to buy or build an insurance business.

In the meantime, Howard Hughes' core business looks undervalued. Management estimated the net asset value of its master planned communities, condos, and operating assets (minus its corporate debt) at about $5.8 billion per share at the end of last year. The $900 million cash infusion from Pershing Square's investment will bring its net asset value even higher, but the company's total market cap sits at just $4 billion as of this writing.

Howard Hughes generates strong operating cash flow through the sale of its plots to homebuilders and rental income from its commercial and multifamily buildings. Since it controls the entire acreage of its master planned communities, it's able to build just enough to meet demand for office buildings and multifamily housing, ensuring strong returns on capital spending. The rest of its cash can go toward new investments, especially now as a diversified holding company.

The new structure does come with some drawbacks, though. Howard Hughes will have to pay Pershing Square $3.75 million every quarter on top of a 0.375% incentive fee for increasing the value of the business above inflation. That said, Howard Hughes opens the door for average investors to put their money to work directly with Ackman and gain access to private deals he might make instead of following along with Pershing Square's public moves. And with the stock trading below management's estimate for net asset value, it may be a good opportunity for investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,558!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $976,677!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Levy has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Howard Hughes, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.