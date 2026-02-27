Billionaire Bill Ackman Could Be the Next Warren Buffett: 55% of His Portfolio Is Invested in 4 AI Stocks

Key Points

Billionaire Bill Ackman has 55% of his hedge fund split between Uber, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms.

Uber is well positioned to help autonomous driving companies commercialize robotaxis and delivery services.

Amazon is using artificial intelligence to make its cloud computing and retail businesses more profitable.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Billionaire Bill Ackman hopes to re-create Warren Buffett's success by turning Howard Hughes Holdings into a "modern-day version of Berkshire Hathaway." His vision started to take shape in December when Howard Hughes announced plans to acquire specialty insurance and reinsurance company Vantage Group.

Ackman plans to create an insurance-focused investment company, as Buffett did with Berkshire. Whether he achieves that goal remains to be seen, but his hedge fund has an encouraging track record. It beat the S&P 500 by 40 percentage points over the past decade.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has 55% of its assets invested in four artificial intelligence stocks:

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alphabet is 14% of the portfolio. Wall Street's median target price of $385 per share implies 23% upside from the current share price of $312. Meta Platforms is 11% of the portfolio. Wall Street's median target price of $850 per share implies 31% upside from the current share price of $650.

Investors should seriously consider buying all four stocks, but I am going to focus on the two for which Wall Street sees the most upside: Uber and Amazon.

Uber Technologies: 16% of Bill Ackman's portfolio

Here's the investment thesis: Uber runs the largest ridesharing and food delivery platform in the world, which makes it an ideal partner for any company that wants to commercialize autonomous driving technology. Uber hopes to deploy 100,000 robotaxis by 2027 (with help from its partners) and the company thinks it will be the largest facilitator of autonomous vehicle (AV) trips by 2029.

In the U.S., Uber works with Alphabet's Waymo to connect riders with robotaxis in Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta; and it works with Avride to connect riders with AVs in Dallas. In the Middle East, Uber works with WeRide to connect riders with robotaxis in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh. The companies plan to extend their partnership to 12 more cities by 2030.

Uber also works with Nvidia to provide its partners with data and infrastructure (hardware, software, sensors) they need to develop AVs. The company recently introduced a suite of fleet operations services that address needs like telemetry, remote assistance, field support, and insurance. Uber plans to bring robotaxis to about 10 new markets in the near future, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London.

Bill Ackman expects Uber's adjusted earnings to grow at 30%-plus annually for several years. That is slightly more optimistic than the Wall Street consensus, which says earnings will increase at 25% annually over the next three years. However, the current valuation of 15 times earnings looks attractive in either scenario.

Amazon: 14% of Bill Ackman's portfolio

Here's the investment thesis: Amazon has the largest online marketplace in North America and Western Europe, and its retail business is likely to become increasingly profitable as the company leans into artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Also, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading provider of cloud infrastructure and platform services, which gives the company a clear path to monetize demand for AI infrastructure.

Amazon has built hundreds of generative AI applications to improve efficiency in its retail operations. Those applications optimize demand forecasting, inventory placement, workforce productivity, and last-mile delivery routes. Amazon is also the largest operator of industrial mobile robots; it has developed an AI model that expedites robot navigation, and it's developing a framework to support natural language commands.

Meanwhile, AWS dominates the cloud infrastructure and platform services space with 41% market share, per Gartner. That alone affords the company a key advantage in monetizing AI. "AWS is where the preponderance of companies' data and workloads reside, and part of why most companies want to run AI on AWS," says CEO Andy Jassy. But AWS has also built custom chips (now a $10 billion business) and it serves as the primary cloud provider for Anthropic.

Some investors are nervous because Amazon is spending a substantial amount of money on AI, but those investments show signs of bearing fruit. In the fourth quarter, operating margin (excluding one-time charges) increased 1.5 percentage points, and AWS revenue increase 24%, the fastest growth since 2022. In addition, the current valuation of 29 times earnings looks attractive for a company whose earnings are expected to increase at 17% annually over the next three years.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Howard Hughes, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.