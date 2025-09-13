Billionaire Bill Ackman Bought Amazon Stock -- Should You?

Key Points Ackman likely bought the stock during the market sell-off in April.

Amazon has solid prospects in e-commerce, cloud computing, and AI.

Investors should focus on their own thesis and not blindly copy trades.

When Bill Ackman, one of the investing world's most closely watched hedge fund managers, bought a significant position in Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), investors took notice. This article explores what it means -- and what you should do with that information.

First, a note on visibility: Ackman's position is visible only via a delayed Q2 13F filing. These filings show positions as of quarter-end and exclude shorts, options, or trades after June 30.

In other words, observers are peering in the rearview mirror. Still, it remains one of the best lenses into how professional long-term investors deploy significant capital.

The nature of the trade

Through his Pershing Square fund, Ackman purchased 5.82 million Amazon shares, worth roughly $1.35 billion. That made it one of his top four holdings, about 9% of his U.S. equity portfolio.

It's not known when Ackman purchased the stock, but it likely occurred in April, when markets sold off after tariff announcements. Amazon's shares briefly dipped to $161 -- well below recent levels around $230 -- suggesting that Ackman stepped in when sentiment was weak and prices were favorable.

What might have caught Ackman's attention?

Observers cannot know exactly what's in Ackman's mind. Still, judging from his history, he likely saw Amazon as a chance to own a proven franchise at an attractive valuation.

Let's start with the obvious. Amazon is the de facto leader in U.S. online retail. Its massive logistics network, vast third-party marketplace, and more than 200 million Prime members worldwide create a flywheel that competitors cannot replicate. This entrenched position provides consistent revenue growth, even if the pace has slowed as the business has scaled.

While e-commerce growth has moderated in recent years, Amazon Web Services(AWS), the cloud computing division, remains a solid growth engine. This segment grew revenue by 19% in 2024 to $108 billion and generated $39.8 billion in operating profit -- more than half of Amazon's group-wide operating profit of $68.6 billion. Ackman likely views AWS as the steady cash generator that funds innovation and cushions retail cyclicality.

Talking about innovation, one of the most significant tailwinds that's driving Amazon is artificial intelligence (AI), which runs throughout the organization. In AWS, Amazon trains and deploys large models for enterprise clients. In retail, AI optimizes logistics, fulfillment, and personalized shopping. With a solid foundation, Amazon is well positioned to invest heavily in AI to evolve its business model while growing new products and services.

And let's not forget the quietly growing advertising business, the third largest segment after e-commerce and cloud computing. This business grew even faster than AWS -- 22% in Q2 2025 -- with an annualized revenue rate of close to $50 billion. By monetizing its core assets, such as retail search and Prime Video, Amazon converts its massive user base into high-margin advertising revenue.

What investors should do (if they are interested in Amazon's stock)

It makes sense to note the trades of great investors, but not to copy them mindlessly. Instead, investors should use them as prompts to reassess. Here are four practical steps:

Clarify your own thesis: Do you believe Amazon's moat, AWS growth, and advertising optionality still offer compounding value? If yes, you share the same thread, even if you don't copy the trade.

Check valuation versus your comfort zone: Ackman entered at a favorable time in April. If Amazon trades above your fair value band currently, wait for a better price.

Size with conviction and risk awareness: Ackman allocated nearly 10% of his equity bucket. For you, decide what conviction warrants -- and don't breach your own thresholds.

Monitor key indicators: Watch AWS margins and growth, advertising revenue trends, Prime engagement, and regulatory signals. Let fundamentals, not momentum, drive conviction.

What does it all mean for investors?

Bill Ackman likely bought Amazon not on hype, but on its resilient e-commerce base, growth in cloud computing and AI, and the expanding advertising business.

The real takeaway for investors? Don't copy trades. Instead, learn to recognize when the market underrates enduring businesses and be ready to act with clarity and a plan when conviction is high.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.