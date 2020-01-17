Billionaire Ambani's Reliance posts 13.5% rise in profit

Contributors
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reliance Industries Ltd's December-quarter profit rose 13.5% year-over-year, led by another strong showing at the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's retail and telecom units.

MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS December-quarter profit rose 13.5% year-over-year, led by another strong showing at the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's retail and telecom units.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 116.40 billion Indian rupees ($1.64 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, India's largest company by market value, said.

Revenue from operations fell 2.5% to 1.57 trillion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 114.32 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 71.0394 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in BENGLAURU and Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6749 7649; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More