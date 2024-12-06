Billion Industrial’s 2025 Agreements with Connected Entities

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. (HK:2299) has released an update.

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. has entered into a series of significant agreements for 2025, involving sales, purchase and processing, and electricity supply with its connected entities. These transactions, governed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, highlight Billion’s ongoing strategic alliances and business operations with Baikai-related companies. The agreements, exempt from independent shareholders’ approval, underscore Billion’s commitment to expanding its business collaborations.

