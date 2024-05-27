Billion Industrial Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. (HK:2299) has released an update.

Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd. successfully passed all proposed resolutions in their Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support exceeding 98%. Key approvals included the adoption of financial statements, authorization for the board to fix Director remuneration, and to re-elect key non-executive Directors. This marks a strong consensus among shareholders on the company’s strategic decisions and board composition.

