IPOs
REYN

Billion Dollar Baby: How do billion-dollar IPOs match up with the overall average?

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

The Billion-Dollar IPO Club is an exclusive one. Out of the over 3,000 IPOs that have made it to market in the last 20 years, only 119 (4%) have raised $1 billion or more. 30 billion-dollar IPOs have come to market in the last five years, a group increasingly comprised of high-growth, large-loss tech companies.

The most recent addition to the Club, consumer products giant Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) raised $1.2 billion last week and quietly gained 10% on its first day of trading. Contract research organization PPD (PPD) is close on its heels, expected to raise $1.5 billion this week.

Since 2015, here's how billion-dollar IPOs have performed compared to the average IPO.

  • They&rsquo;ve posted similar average first-day gains. Billion-dollar IPOs have averaged a first day return of 12%, slightly below the overall average of 15%. However, the billion-dollar group has a higher median first day (9% vs. 6%) thanks to a much smaller spread.
  • Post-IPO returns have been more modest... On average, billion-dollar IPOs have lagged behind IPOs as a whole in the aftermarket, posting smaller aftermarket (10% vs. 31%) and total returns (22% vs. 53%).


For the full comparison, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro

&nbsp;

Enter your alt tag here
Billion Dollar Baby: How do billion-dollar IPOs match up with the overall average?

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REYN

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular