Billerudkorsnas Q4 in line, sees higher costs in Q1

Swedish pulp maker Billerudkorsnas said on Friday it would continue to focus on costs and efficiency amid rising costs for energy and transport after posting in-line fourth quarter earnings.

Billerudkorsnas, which in December announced a $825 million deal to buy U.S.-based coated paper producer Verso VRS.N, posted an adjusted operating profit of 1.08 billion Swedish crowns, broadly in line with a forecast of 1.12 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

The company said it expected strong market conditions to continue in the first quarter, adding it planned to gradually increase board volumes and improve its sales mix.

But it warned that it expected to be affected by global supply chain bottlenecks.

"We anticipate logistic costs to increase, mainly due to overheated overseas shipping markets and higher fuel prices for road transports," the company said in a statement.

It said the cost for energy and chemicals was also likely to rise.

"To counteract the cost inflation, we will continue to focus on price and mix management and improved efficiencies," the company said.

