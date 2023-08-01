Billerud AB (BLRDF) Price Target Decreased by 12.33% to 9.12

The average one-year price target for Billerud AB (OTC:BLRDF) has been revised to 9.12 / share. This is an decrease of 12.33% from the prior estimate of 10.40 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.00 to a high of 11.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.35% from the latest reported closing price of 8.19 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Billerud AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLRDF is 0.12%, a decrease of 19.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 15,059K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLRDF by 16.64% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,615K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLRDF by 21.58% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,219K shares. No change in the last quarter.
SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLRDF by 17.07% over the last quarter.
VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLRDF by 16.41% over the last quarter.
