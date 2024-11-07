Bill.com Holdings Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth

Bill.Com Holdings, Inc. ( (BILL) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bill.Com Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is a financial operations platform that provides automated solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to manage their payables, receivables, and expense management, operating within the financial technology sector. Known for its innovative approach to financial operations, Bill.com serves nearly half a million businesses, helping them streamline operations and improve cash flow management.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Bill.com reported significant growth in both core and total revenue, with year-over-year increases of 19% and 18%, respectively. The company achieved a total revenue of $358.5 million and a core revenue of $314.9 million, driven by an increase in both subscription and transaction fees. This robust performance is complemented by strategic moves such as the repurchase of $200 million in common stock, highlighting the company’s confidence in its long-term growth and profitability.

Key financial metrics reveal that Bill.com achieved a gross profit of $293.8 million, representing an 82.0% gross margin. Operating losses narrowed significantly to $7.7 million from the previous year’s $56.6 million, while non-GAAP operating income doubled to $67.1 million. The company also reported a net income of $8.9 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $27.9 million in the prior year. Additionally, Bill.com processed $80 billion in total payment volume and 29 million transactions during the quarter, reflecting a growing demand for its services.

Looking ahead, Bill.com aims to sustain its momentum by investing strategically to enhance its platform and market penetration. The management’s guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter and year indicates continued revenue growth, with expectations of a 12% to 13% increase in total revenue year-over-year. The company’s focus remains on building a durable, high-growth business model that can deliver sustained profitability and value to its stakeholders.

