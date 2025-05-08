BILL.COM Earnings Results: $BILL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BILL.COM ($BILL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $358,220,000, missing estimates of $362,907,982 by $-4,687,982.

BILL.COM Insider Trading Activity

BILL.COM insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,266 shares for an estimated $584,996 .

. ALISON WAGONFELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,921 shares for an estimated $376,263 .

. RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) sold 1,905 shares for an estimated $171,430

BILL.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of BILL.COM stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BILL.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

US Tiger Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BILL.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BILL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BILL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Bo Pei from US Tiger Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 11/14/2024

