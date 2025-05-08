BILL.COM Earnings Results: $BILL Reports Quarterly Earnings

BILL.COM ($BILL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, beating estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $358,220,000, missing estimates of $362,907,982 by $-4,687,982.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BILL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BILL.COM Insider Trading Activity
BILL.COM insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,266 shares for an estimated $584,996.
- ALISON WAGONFELD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,921 shares for an estimated $376,263.
- RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) sold 1,905 shares for an estimated $171,430
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BILL.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of BILL.COM stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,579,907 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $472,673,921
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 2,900,000 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,658,999
- FMR LLC removed 1,538,203 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,301,176
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,242,638 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,263,864
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,241,432 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,161,704
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,161,457 shares (+828.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,387,022
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 929,467 shares (+1403.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,735,149
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BILL.COM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- US Tiger Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BILL.COM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BILL forecast page.
BILL.COM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BILL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BILL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025
- Bo Pei from US Tiger Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 11/14/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.