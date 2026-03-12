Billboard Giant Posts $1.6 Billion Revenue as $20.5 Million Bet Makes It a Top Portfolio Holding

Key Points

Caspian Capital bought 9,275,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by approximately $20.50 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price movement during the quarter.

The move created a top holding for the fund.

On February 17, 2026, Caspian Capital disclosed a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), acquiring 9,275,000 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $20.50 million based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Caspian Capital acquired 9,275,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter, establishing a new position. The quarter-end position value totaled $20.50 million.

What else to know

This new position in Clear Channel Outdoor represents 13.56% of Caspian Capital’s reportable U.S. equities at quarter end.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BLCO: $34.14 million (22.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: FIP: $24.02 million (15.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTAI: $21.94 million (14.5% of AUM) NYSE: CCO: $20.50 million (13.6% of AUM) NYSE: PACS: $14.63 million (9.7% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Clear Channel Outdoor were priced at $2.38, up 100% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $19.9 million Price (as of Thursday) $2.38 One-Year Price Change 99.6%

Company snapshot

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers a broad portfolio of advertising displays, including billboards, transit and street furniture displays, spectaculars, and wallscapes, with operations across the Americas and Europe.

The firm generates revenue primarily by selling outdoor advertising space to businesses and agencies, leveraging both traditional and digital formats to maximize audience reach.

It serves advertisers ranging from local businesses to multinational corporations seeking high-visibility out-of-home marketing solutions in urban and transit environments.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of out-of-home advertising solutions, operating advertising displays in the Americas and Europe. The company employs a diversified strategy across multiple display formats and geographies to capture advertising spend from a wide client base. Its scale and established presence in major markets position it as a key player in the global outdoor advertising industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Clear Channel Outdoor shares have been on absolute tear this past year, surging 100%. The company generated about $1.6 billion in revenue in 2025, up nearly 7% and including $461.5 million in the fourth quarter alone as advertising demand strengthened across both roadside billboards and airport displays. Growth was particularly strong in airport advertising and digital billboards, where higher traffic and expanding digital inventory are helping drive revenue gains.



The strategic backdrop may be even more important. The company recently agreed to a take-private transaction by Mubadala Capital (in partnership with TWG Global) that values shares at $2.43 each, highlighting how private capital continues to see value in out of home advertising networks with large physical footprints in major cities and transportation hubs.



Within the broader portfolio, the investment also fits alongside other concentrated bets in infrastructure and industrial businesses such as FTAI Aviation, FTAI Infrastructure, and commodity-linked companies. And with shares up nearly 20% this year alone, the move seems like a well-timed bet by Caspian.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pacs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

