Bill.com Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing an uptick since yesterday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement on the day.

On Wednesday, the cloud-based software company had announced the appointment of Michael DeAngelo as Chief People Officer. He is an expert in scaling teams and organisations. Currently, shares are at 116.08, up 16.08 percent from the previous close of $99.99 on a volume of 961,257.

