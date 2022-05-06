Markets
Bill.com Holdings Slips On Q3 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are sliding more than 25 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the third quarter, wider than the prior year. The company now projects fourth-quarter net loss.

The net loss for the third quarter was $86.72 million or $0.84 per shar, compared to net loss of $26.73 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects an adjusted net loss in a range of $14.9-$13.9 or net loss per share of $0.14-$0.13. For the full year, the company now projects net loss of $35.9-$34.9 million or $0.35-$0.34 per share.

Revenue outlook for the full year is in a range of $624.-$625.0 million a year ago.

Wall Street Analysts are looking for net loss of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter and net loss of $0.45 per share on revenue $599.64 million for the full year.

Currently, shares are at $113.18, down 25.66 percent from the previous close of $152.24 on a volume of 2,988,022.

