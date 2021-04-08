Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bill.com Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Bill.com Holdings had US$888.4m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.73b in cash, so it actually has US$845.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Bill.com Holdings' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bill.com Holdings had liabilities of US$2.26b due within a year, and liabilities of US$949.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.73b in cash and US$14.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.46b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Bill.com Holdings shares are worth a very impressive total of US$12.5b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bill.com Holdings also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bill.com Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Bill.com Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 37%, to US$184m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Bill.com Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Bill.com Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$35m of cash and made a loss of US$48m. But the saving grace is the US$845.9m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Bill.com Holdings may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Bill.com Holdings that you should be aware of.

