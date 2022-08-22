Bill.com Earnings Highlights

In this video, we discuss why Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) stock is up after earnings. Bill.com delivered a fabulous quarter. These highlights from the Q4 2022 earnings explain Bill.com's path to profitability and why this growth stock could outperform over the long term.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 21, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Bill.com Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bill.com Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bill.com Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.