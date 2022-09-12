Markets
Bill.com Continues To Gain

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares are trading more than 3 percent on Monday morning, continuing a bullish trend since September 6. The cloud-based software provider announced the appointment of Loren Padelford as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for sales and strategic partnerships.

Earlier, Loren was COO of Podium.

Currently, shares are at $173.29, up 3.52 percent from the previous close of $167.39 on a volume of 304,407.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

