Bill.com Climbs As Quarterly Results, Outlook Better Than Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based software provider Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) are up more than 16% Friday morning at $173.90, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's first-quarter as well as full-year outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Bill.com reported net loss of $84.9 million, or $0.81 per share compared with net loss of $41.9 million, or $0.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.03 loss per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 156% year-on-year to $200.2 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue to increase 76%-78% year-over-year to the range of $208 million- $211 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.05-$0.07. Analysts expect loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $187.6 million.

For the full year, Bill.com sees 49%-52% revenue increase to $955.5 million- $973.5 million and adjusted EPS of $0.23-$0.38. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.34 per share on revenue of $879.68 million for the year.

BILL has traded in the range of $89.87-$348.49 in the past 52 weeks.

