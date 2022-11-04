Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Bill.com ( BILL ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents.

Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 9.35%. The top line was driven by 83% year-over-year growth in Bill.com’s core revenues.

Quarter in Details

In the fiscal first quarter, core revenues, which consist of subscription and transaction fees, were $214.6 million.

Bill.com reported subscription fees of $58.1 million, which was up 57% year over year. The subscription fees include $49.3 million from the Bill standalone platform, which increased 45% year over year.

Transaction fees were reported at $156.5 million, up 94% from the year-ago period. The transaction fees included Bill standalone platform fees of $76.3, up 75% and Divvy spend management solution’s fees of $78 million, which increased 113%.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Quote

In the quarter under review, non-GAAP gross profit was $197.2 million, which grew 99.4% year over year and represented a gross margin of 85.8%, expanding 220 basis points.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, adjusted research and development expenses of $53.764 million expanded 74.9% year over year, adjusted sales and marketing expenses of $88.441 million surged 95.1% while adjusted general administrative expenses jumped 42.9% to $45.8 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $9.1 million compared with a loss of $9.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow statement

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalent and short-term investments were $2.6 billion compared with $2.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.

Cash flow from operations was $18.152 million in the fiscal first quarter against cash outflow of $10.47 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Bill.com expects revenues to be between $241.5 million and $244.5 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 54-56%. Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between 12 cents and 14 cents.

For the full year of fiscal 2023, Bill.com expects revenues to be between $994 million and $1.007 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 55-57%. Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between 48 cents and 59 cents.

