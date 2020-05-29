Bill.com (BILL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8% in Session

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $55.14-$83.62 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Bill.com. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bill.com currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Internet - Software industry may consider Anaplan, Inc. PLAN, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

