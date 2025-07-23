BILL vs. Intuit: Which Fintech Powerhouse Stock Is the Smarter Buy?

BILL Holdings BILL and Intuit INTU are major players in the SMB-focused fintech market, offering digital tools that streamline financial operations like accounting, billing, and payments for small and mid-sized businesses. While BILL offers AI-driven accounts payable and receivable automation for small and mid-sized businesses, Intuit provides a broader suite of financial tools through its QuickBooks platform, including accounting, payroll, and tax solutions.



Per Fortune Business Insight report, the global fintech market was valued at $340.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth $394.88 billion in 2025 and reach $1,126.64 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Both BILL and Intuit are likely to gain from the massive growth opportunity.



So, BILL or Intuit — Which of these Fintech Powerhouse stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for BILL

BILL is strengthening its position in the financial technology sector with an expanding portfolio, which has played a key role in driving its success. The company’s leadership in automating financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) has been noteworthy.



In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, BILL processed nearly $79 billion in payment volume across 30 million transactions, helping over 488,600 businesses automate financial operations. This strong engagement reflects the platform’s success in assisting the SMBs to streamline their financial processes.



Further expanding its portfolio in April 2025, BILL introduced procurement and financial automation innovations, unifying procure-to-pay workflows with AP, AR, Spend & Expense, and Insights & Forecasting to help businesses gain control of their cash flow and scale with confidence. As a result of these enhancements in fiscal third-quarter 2025, the company added 4,200 net new BILL, AP, AR customers, mainly through the accounting channel. As of March 31, 2025, the total number of customers using BILL, AP, and AR reached 164,800.



BILL is also benefiting from a rich partner base. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s partners included some of the most trusted brands in the financial services business, including more than 85 of the top 100 accounting firms and six of the top 10 largest financial institutions for SMBs in the United States, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, and American Express. It expects to expand network organically.

The Case for Intuit

Intuit, with its flagship products like QuickBooks and TurboTax, continues to expand into AP/AR automation. Intuit’s tightly integrated small business ecosystem, brand strength and ongoing investments in AI and user experience give it a compelling edge.



The company has strengthened its position in SMB financial services by launching QuickBooks Bill Pay. This move allows Intuit to offer built-in bill payment and cash flow tools within its widely adopted platform. Intuit delivers a seamless experience for small businesses already relying on QuickBooks, enhancing platform stickiness.



Additionally, the company with its QuickBooks Online Advanced solution is now targeting the midmarket. QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 21% year over year to $1.04 billion, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix-shift.



Building on this momentum, in March 2025, Intuit also announced that QuickBooks Online customers in the United States can now use Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling small and mid-market businesses to accept contactless payments directly via iPhone, without additional hardware.

Price Performance and Valuation of BILL and INTU

In the year-to-date period, BILL’s shares have plunged 45.4%, whereas Intuit shares have surged 22.3%. The underperformance in BILL can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic environment, persistent inflation, and high interest rates, which are major concerns as SMBs tighten their spending budgets on digital initiatives.



Intuit is benefiting from robust customer growth and its expanding AI-driven financial ecosystem tailored for SMBs.

BILL and INTU Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, BILL and INTU shares are currently overvalued as suggested by a Value Score of D and F, respectively.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, BILL shares are trading at 2.86X, higher than Intuit's 10.24X.

BILL and INTU Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for BILL & INTU?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a 1.89% decline year over year.

BILL Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BILL Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BILL Holdings, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit 2025 earnings is pegged at $20.06 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating an 18.42% increase year over year.

Intuit Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Conclusion

While both BILL and Intuit are well-positioned to benefit from the booming fintech sector, Intuit’s broader ecosystem, strong financials, and consistent earnings growth make it the stronger investment option for long-term investors.



Despite BILL’s growing customer base and innovative offerings, the company’s macroeconomic uncertainties, including potential impacts from trade policies and FX volatility, remain a concern.



Currently, Intuit has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock a stronger pick compared to BILL Holdings, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

