WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A bill to protect gay marriage rights secured enough votes to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, garnering some bipartisan support.

Voting was continuing on the measure.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.