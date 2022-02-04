BILL Stock: 11 Reasons Why Bill.com Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) stock is surging higher on Friday thanks to the company’s earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2022.

Let’s go over that earnings report below to see what has investors in BILL stock smiling today!

To begin with, Bill.com reported flat adjusted earnings per share for the period.

That’s an improvement over its adjusted losses per share of 1 cent from the same time last year.

It’s also a fantastic result next to Wall Street’s estimate of -17 cents per share.

Accompanying that is revenue of $156.5 million during the most recent earnings report.

That’s another massive boost with revenue rising 190% year-over-year.

It’s also great news for BILL stock as it comes in well above analysts’ estimate of $131.12 million.

Guidance in Bill.com’s current earnings report is also benefitting the company’s stock today.

It’s looking for adjusted per-share losses of 16 cents to 15 cents on revenue of $157 million to $158 million in fiscal Q3 2022.

The low end of both of those are above Wall Street’s estimates of -22 cents per share and revenue of $140.62 million.

That positive outlook extends to the fiscal full year of 2022 as well with adjusted losses per share estimates of 46 cents to 43 cents on revenue of $597 million to $600 million.

These are both looking good compared to analysts’ estimates of -78 cents per share and revenue of $541.54 million for the current fiscal year.

John Rettig, CFO of Bill.com, said the following in the earnings report sending BILL stock higher today.

“We’re very pleased with our strong revenue growth in the second quarter, especially organic core revenue growth of 85% year-over-year and Divvy spend management revenue growth of 188% year-over-year.”

BILL stock is up 29.6% as of Friday morning.

