Bill sees Q2 adjusted EPS 44c-48c, consensus 35c

Sees Q2 revenue $355.5M-$360.5M, consensus $354.9M.
- Jefferies software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Bill price target raised to $62 from $60 at Baird
- Bill.com Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Bill names Bobbie Grafeld chief people officer
- Roku upgraded, Micron downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
