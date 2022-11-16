US Markets

Bill protecting same-sex marriage clears first procedural hurdle in U.S. Senate; voting continues

Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

November 16, 2022 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by Moira Warburton for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A bill ensuring federal recognition of same-sex marriages received enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after months of bipartisan negotiations and delays.

Voting on the bill continues.

