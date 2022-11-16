Bill protecting same-sex marriage clears first procedural hurdle in U.S. Senate; voting continues

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A bill ensuring federal recognition of same-sex marriages received enough votes to clear the first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after months of bipartisan negotiations and delays.

Voting on the bill continues.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

