BILL Prices Upsized $1.25 Bln, Zero Percent Convertible Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL), a provider of financial operations platform, Wednesday said it has priced $1.25 billion, zero percent convertible senior notes due 2030, upsized from $1 billion.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to repurchase its outstanding existing notes, to buy back about $200 million of its shares, to pay the cost of capped call transactions, which the company has entered into with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes, and for general corporate purposes.

BILL has granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to additional $150 amount of notes.

The private placement of notes is expected to close on December 6, 2024.

