News & Insights

Markets
BILL

BILL Prices Upsized $1.25 Bln, Zero Percent Convertible Senior Notes

December 04, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL), a provider of financial operations platform, Wednesday said it has priced $1.25 billion, zero percent convertible senior notes due 2030, upsized from $1 billion.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to repurchase its outstanding existing notes, to buy back about $200 million of its shares, to pay the cost of capped call transactions, which the company has entered into with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes, and for general corporate purposes.

BILL has granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to additional $150 amount of notes.

The private placement of notes is expected to close on December 6, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.