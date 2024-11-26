Bill price target raised to $95 from $58 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the firm’s price target on Bill (BILL) to $95 from $58 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Following the Q1 earnings report, the firm raised its top-line estimates by about 1% as it flows through the Q1 outperformance and align with management’s guidance for FY25, while also rolling forward its implied valuation to calendar 2026.
