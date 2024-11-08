Bill price target raised to $77 from $57 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Bill (BILL) to $77 from $57 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 results were solid, with revenue and profitability directionally consistent with the upside cases, and while macro conditions for SMBs are still uneven, Bill’s progress in driving payment adoption and investments in go-to-market and innovation could further support the business in the second half of FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BILL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.