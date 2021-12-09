Bill paving way to raise U.S. debt limit headed to passage in Senate

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to pass a bill to speed the process of raising the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit, avoiding an unprecedented default.

Voting was continuing.

