Bill paving way to raise U.S. debt limit headed to passage in Senate
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to pass a bill to speed the process of raising the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit, avoiding an unprecedented default.
Voting was continuing.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)
