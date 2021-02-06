Cryptocurrencies

Bill Miller’s Flagship Fund May Now Buy GBTC to Gain Bitcoin Exposure of Up to 15%

Contributor
Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Published

Miller Value Funds–run by veteran hedge fund manager and bitcoin bull Bill Miller–may invest in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust through its flagship fund, the Miller Opportunity Trust. 

“The Fund may seek investment exposure to bitcoin indirectly by investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, an entity that holds bitcoin,” the fund wrote in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust invests principally in bitcoin. The Fund will not make any additional investments in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust if, as a result of the investment, its aggregate investment in bitcoin exposure would be more than 15% of its assets at the time of investment.”

Miller Opportunity Trust had assets under management of $2.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, making the fund’s potential maximum investment in GBTC $337 million. The fund is co-managed by MIller and Samantha McLemore.

Related: Bitcoin Back Above $40K as Institutions Lead the Way

In late January, Miller’s son, Bill Miller IV, said in a letter to investors in another Miller fund that taking part in MicroStrategy’s $650 million convertible senior note offering was like getting an almost-free call option on bitcoin. 

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk. 
Read more: Why Did Bill Miller and His Son Buy MicroStrategy Debt? It’s the Bitcoin

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More