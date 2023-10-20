BILL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.14, changing hands as low as $99.42 per share. BILL Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILL's low point in its 52 week range is $68.30 per share, with $139.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.