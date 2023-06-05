BILL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.65, changing hands as high as $112.50 per share. BILL Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILL's low point in its 52 week range is $68.30 per share, with $179.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.50.

