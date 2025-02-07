BILL Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for BILL Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $9,733,904, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $378,480.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $110.0 for BILL Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BILL Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BILL Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $27.2 $25.7 $26.7 $90.00 $7.7M 5.7K 3.4K BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $27.8 $26.2 $27.3 $90.00 $546.0K 5.7K 371 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $16.0 $14.9 $16.0 $80.00 $152.0K 1.1K 650 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $15.0 $13.7 $15.0 $80.00 $150.0K 1.1K 4 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $14.1 $14.48 $62.50 $144.8K 3 101

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

In light of the recent options history for BILL Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of BILL Holdings With a trading volume of 10,383,119, the price of BILL is down by -32.31%, reaching $65.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What The Experts Say On BILL Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.2.

