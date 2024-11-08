BILL Holdings Unusual Options Activity For November 08

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BILL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for BILL Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $47,040, and 14 calls, totaling $2,894,996.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for BILL Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BILL Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BILL Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BILL Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.0 $18.0 $18.8 $57.50 $1.3M 776 707 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $21.0 $20.7 $21.0 $56.00 $525.0K 414 250 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $22.8 $21.4 $22.37 $55.00 $444.8K 977 402 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $31.1 $29.8 $30.29 $45.00 $181.7K 61 60 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $27.8 $26.8 $27.13 $47.50 $108.5K 48 40

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Current Position of BILL Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,719,116, with BILL's price up by 14.41%, positioned at $75.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About BILL Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on BILL Holdings, maintaining a target price of $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $62. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on BILL Holdings, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BILL Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

