BILL Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for BILL Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $127,025, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $411,563.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $80.0 for BILL Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BILL Holdings stands at 229.5, with a total volume reaching 1,400.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BILL Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.0 $2.7 $3.0 $67.00 $141.3K 306 477 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $19.0 $17.6 $18.39 $47.50 $73.5K 8 40 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.0 $10.5 $12.1 $55.00 $72.6K 849 64 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.9 $15.9 $16.51 $50.00 $66.0K 522 40 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $21.2 $20.0 $20.72 $45.00 $58.0K 1 28

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

In light of the recent options history for BILL Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of BILL Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,332,456, the BILL's price is up by 1.34%, now at $65.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On BILL Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $61.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BILL Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BILL Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

