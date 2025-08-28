BILL Holdings Swings To Q4 Loss, Launches $300 Mln Buyback, Guides Higher For FY26

(RTTNews) - BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL), a financial operations platform, reported a net loss in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The board authorized the repurchase of $300 million of its stock and provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $7.07 million compared with profit of $7.60 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.07 versus $0.03 last year.

Operating loss widened to $22.25 million from $22.22 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $343.67 million from $383.35 million in the previous year.

Further, the company announced that the Board has authorized a share repurchase program up to $300 million of its stock. The company expects to fund the program using existing cash.

Looking ahead, the company expected revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 to range between $385 million and $395 million.

Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 is expected to range between $53.5 million and $58.5 million.

Adjusted net income is anticipated to range between $56.5 million and $60.5 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range $0.49 to $0.52.

For the fiscal year 2026, revenue is expected to range between $1,589.5 million and $1,629.5 million.

Adjusted operating income for the year is anticipated to range from $240 million to $270 million.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to range between $236 million and $260.0 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range from $2 to $2.20.

On Wednesday, BILL closed trading, 5.19% higher at $43.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

