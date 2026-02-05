Markets
BILL Holdings Swings To Loss Despite Revenue Growth In Q4

February 05, 2026 — 05:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL), a provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, on Thursday reported its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

The company's total revenue increased to $414.7 million, up from $362.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The revenue growth was driven by a rise in subscription and transaction fees, which reached $375.1 million, compared to $319.6 million in the prior-year period.

However, the company posted a net loss of $2.6 million for the quarter, in contrast to the net income of $33.5 million recorded in the December 2024 quarter.

On a per-share basis, BILL reported a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to earnings of $0.33 per share a year earlier. This decline was primarily due to higher operating expenses and lower other income.

BILL is currently trading after hours at $40.00, up $4.32 or $12.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

