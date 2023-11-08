BILL Holdings nears $1.95 bln deal to acquire Melio - Bloomberg News

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Software services provider BILL Holdings BILL.N is in advanced talks to acquire digital payments tool provider Melio Payments, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction values Melio at $1.95 billion, the report said, adding a cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as this week.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

