BILL Holdings nears $1.95 bln deal to acquire Melio - Bloomberg News

November 08, 2023 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Software services provider BILL Holdings BILL.N is in advanced talks to acquire digital payments tool provider Melio Payments, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The transaction values Melio at $1.95 billion, the report said, adding a cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as this week.

