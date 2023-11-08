News & Insights

Bill Holdings nears $1.95 billion payments deal for Melio - Bloomberg News

November 08, 2023 — 06:15 pm EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Software services provider Bill Holdings BILL.N is in advanced talks to acquire Melio Payments, a provider of digital payment tools, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction values Melio at $1.95 billion, according to the report, which added that the cash-and-stock deal could be announced as soon as this week.

Bill Holdings' shares were down more than 13% at $54 in extended trading.

While discussions are at a late stage, they could still be delayed or falter, and terms could change, Bloomberg News said.

Bill Holdings did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Melio could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Bill Holdings forecast annual and second-quarter adjusted net income below expectations as some of its larger businesses scale back spending.

