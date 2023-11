(RTTNews) - BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) shares continue to decline on Friday morning trade, despite reporting a narrower net loss for the third quarter. Shares are currently at its year-to-date low.

Currently, the stock is at $59.39, down 33.49 percent from the previous close of $89.47 on a volume of 4,926,748.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.