BILL Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BILL

In trading on Friday, shares of BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.65, changing hands as low as $47.36 per share. BILL Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.55 per share, with $100.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.