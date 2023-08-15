BILL Holdings (BILL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

BILL Holdings BILL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17.



BILL Holdings’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues are expected to be between $277 million and $280 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 38-40%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 39 cents and 41 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $279.58 million, suggesting an increase of 39.64% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



BILL Holdings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 135.42%.

BILL Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BILL Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BILL Holdings, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for BILL prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

BILL Holdings is expected to have benefited from an expanding customer base despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total number of customers is currently pegged at 207.865.



The top line is likely to have benefited from acquisitions, including Divvy and Invoice2Go. The acquisition of Divvy is helping BILL Holdings to benefit from the digitization megatrend, as companies are using Divvy’s solutions to digitally transform their financial operations and automatically manage accounts payable and accounts receivable.



The acquisition of Invoice2Go increased BILL’s accounts receivable offerings and expanded its foothold in Sydney, Australia and California, U.S.A.



However, for the BILL platform, the company expects fiscal fourth-quarter total payment volume (TPV) to be roughly flat compared with the fiscal third quarter and down slightly on a per-customer basis, sequentially.



The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter TPV is pegged at $64.6 billion.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



BILL Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.56% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have jumped 199.4% in the year-to-date period. NVDA is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 23.



Workday WDAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Workday shares have gained 36.3% year to date. WDAY is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 24.



Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Bilibili shares have declined 30.8% year to date. BILI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.