BILL Holdings (BILL) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, BILL Holdings (BILL) reached $60.93, with a -1.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.

The payment processing software company's stock has dropped by 4.62% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BILL Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. On that day, BILL Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $304.95 million, indicating a 11.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and a revenue of $1.24 billion, representing changes of +35.15% and +17.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BILL Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 109.52% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, BILL Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BILL Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.46.

One should further note that BILL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BILL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

