BILL Holdings (BILL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, BILL Holdings (BILL) reported revenue of $406.56 million, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.12 million, representing a surprise of +0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Transactions Processed : 34 million compared to the 35.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34 million compared to the 35.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Payment Volume : $88.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.26 billion.

: $88.7 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.26 billion. Businesses Using Solutions - Total : 493,800 versus 503,451 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 493,800 versus 503,451 estimated by three analysts on average. Businesses Using Solutions - BILL AP/AR Customers : 181,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 181,231.

: 181,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 181,231. Businesses Using Solutions - BILL Spend & Expense Spending Businesses : 45,600 compared to the 45,553 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 45,600 compared to the 45,553 average estimate based on three analysts. Transactions - Embedded Solutions & Other : 2.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1 million.

: 2.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1 million. Total Payment Volume - BILL AP/AR : $73.9 billion versus $75.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $73.9 billion versus $75.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Payment Volume - BILL Spend & Expense : $6.6 billion compared to the $6.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6.6 billion compared to the $6.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Payment Volume - Embedded Solutions & Other : $8.2 billion versus $8.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.2 billion versus $8.12 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Transactions - BILL AP/AR : 12.1 million compared to the 12.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.1 million compared to the 12.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees : $371.13 million versus $370.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.

: $371.13 million versus $370.78 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change. Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $35.43 million compared to the $32.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>

Shares of BILL Holdings have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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