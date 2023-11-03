BILL Holdings (BILL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

BILL Holdings BILL reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 54 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 14 cents per share.



Revenues of $305 million increased 32.6% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.41%. The top line was driven by 24% year-over-year growth in BILL’s core revenues.



BILL processed $70 billion in total payment volume in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 8% year over year. This included $66 billion of total payment volume on its BILL standalone platform, reflecting an increase of 7% year over year.



BILL’s solutions served 471,200 businesses as of the end of the fiscal first quarter.



The company launched its integrated financial operations platform, which offers SMBs integrated, category-leading Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Spend and Expense management capabilities.

Quarter in Detail

In the fiscal first quarter, core revenues, which consist of subscription and transaction fees, were $265.1 million.



Subscription fees of $62.4 million increased 7% year over year. Transaction fees were $202.7 million, up 30% from the year-ago period.



BILL Spend and Expense transaction revenues (formerly called Divvy) totaled $106 million, reflecting growth of 36% year over year. Card payment volume totaled $4 billion and increased 35% year over year.



Float revenues, which consist of interest on funds held for customers, were $39.8 million in the reported quarter.



In the quarter under review, non-GAAP gross profit was $262.7 million, which grew 33.2% year over year and represented a gross margin of 86.1%, expanding 40 basis points year over year.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, adjusted research and development expenses of $61.2 million increased 13.8% year over year. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses of $104.3 million surged 17.9% year over year. Adjusted general administrative expenses jumped 39.3% to $63.8 million.



BILL reported a non-GAAP operating income of $33.4 million compared with earnings of $9.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow statement

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalent and short-term investments were $2.65 billion compared with $2.66 billion as of Jun 30.



Cash flow from operations was $53.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $80.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, BILL expects revenues between $293 million and $303 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13-17%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 35 cents and 44 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues between $1.205 billion and $1.245 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the 14-18% range. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.64 and $1.97 per share.

