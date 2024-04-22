BILL Holdings (BILL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw BILL Holdings (BILL) ending at $60.61, denoting a +1.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the payment processing software company had lost 12.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of BILL Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 2, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 6% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $304.95 million, reflecting a 11.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, which would represent changes of +35.15% and +17.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BILL Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 109.52% increase. As of now, BILL Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BILL Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.89.

Investors should also note that BILL has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

